70,600 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Acquired by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,963,000. Signature Bank comprises approximately 1.4% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL owned 0.13% of Signature Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,968,000. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,045,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 496,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,152,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

SBNY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.42. 6,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $256.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.32.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.47.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

