71,399 Shares in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.05% of NCR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 69.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NCR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.46. 13,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.84. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $46.08.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

