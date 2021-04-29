75,000 Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000.

In related news, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,428.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 1,832,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $53,445,964.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,159,684 shares of company stock valued at $62,764,904 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

