7,724 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.11.

NYSE LMT opened at $372.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

