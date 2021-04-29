$780.49 Million in Sales Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to announce sales of $780.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $761.15 million. ICON Public reported sales of $715.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $214.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $145.11 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

