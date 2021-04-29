$784.41 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce $784.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $802.70 million and the lowest is $765.00 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $721.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.10 million.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 151.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 34.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 42.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 102.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 8.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATR opened at $151.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup has a one year low of $99.11 and a one year high of $153.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

