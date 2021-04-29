$8.44 Billion in Sales Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will announce $8.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $9.12 billion. The TJX Companies posted sales of $4.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $42.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.01 billion to $44.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $45.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.88 billion to $47.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The TJX Companies.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.52.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.78. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 116.59, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.