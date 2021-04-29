$8.69 Million in Sales Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce $8.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $6.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $62.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $93.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $162.04 million, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $253.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $46.00 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.66 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $77,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,439,217.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth about $423,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 36.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 31.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 195.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 42.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

