84,820 Shares in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 84,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,243,000 after acquiring an additional 459,169 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after acquiring an additional 497,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,059,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,881,000 after buying an additional 64,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 239,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $29.83. 1,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,468. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 16.47. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on REYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

