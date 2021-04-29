$879.87 Million in Sales Expected for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) will announce $879.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for STERIS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $870.80 million to $890.00 million. STERIS posted sales of $822.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STERIS will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in STERIS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $210.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.34 and its 200-day moving average is $188.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. STERIS has a 52 week low of $138.66 and a 52 week high of $216.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

