90,000 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Purchased by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,928,000. AGCO makes up 1.1% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL owned approximately 0.12% of AGCO as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 110,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 47,450 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in AGCO by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in AGCO by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 407,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 299,987 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock traded down $8.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.33. 13,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,635. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.49. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

