A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $500.31

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 500.31 ($6.54) and traded as high as GBX 513 ($6.70). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 512 ($6.69), with a volume of 30,496 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market cap of £573.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 503.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 500.31.

In other news, insider Jonathan David Kemp purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($51,737.65). In the last three months, insiders bought 8,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,768.

About A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

