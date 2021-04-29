A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.550-2.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AOS opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AOS. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.25.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $979,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

