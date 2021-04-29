AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. DNB Markets cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,009. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

