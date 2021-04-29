AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. DNB Markets cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.
Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,009. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
