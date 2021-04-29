AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELUXY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday. DNB Markets downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.
Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $60.87.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
Read More: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.