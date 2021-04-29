AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELUXY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday. DNB Markets downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

