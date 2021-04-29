Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Reduced by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.1% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.23. The company had a trading volume of 42,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,536. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.89. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.