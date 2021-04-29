Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,493 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,642 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $121.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $215.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

