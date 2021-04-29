Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Cut by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 12,664 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.0% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $40,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,236,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $148,135,000 after purchasing an additional 61,893 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778,288 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $93,270,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.44. 147,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,536. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $213.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

