ABB’s (ABB) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ABB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.24. 57,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,404. ABB has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ABB by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 69,977 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in ABB by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 83,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

