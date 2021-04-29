AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.4% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

AbbVie stock opened at $111.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.