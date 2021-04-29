Abcam (LON:ABC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,502.95

Shares of Abcam plc (LON:ABC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,502.95 ($19.64) and traded as low as GBX 1,487 ($19.43). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,514 ($19.78), with a volume of 440,348 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abcam currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,402 ($18.32).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -1,682.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,458.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,502.95.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

