Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Short Interest Down 61.1% in April

Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ABILF opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. Ability has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.92.

About Ability

Ability Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

