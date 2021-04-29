Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Down 5.4%

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $330.88 and last traded at $332.32. Approximately 1,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 313,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $351.17.
ABMD has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.
The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.54 and a 200 day moving average of $304.59.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Abiomed by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Abiomed by 9.7% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,349,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $1,352,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Abiomed Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABMD)
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
