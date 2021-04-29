Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Down 5.4%

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $330.88 and last traded at $332.32. Approximately 1,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 313,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $351.17.

ABMD has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.54 and a 200 day moving average of $304.59.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Abiomed by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Abiomed by 9.7% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,349,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $1,352,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

