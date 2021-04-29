Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.13 million.

Abiomed stock opened at $351.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $164.75 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.59.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $348.33.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.