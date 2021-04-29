Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the March 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEVPF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Abliva AB has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.16.

About Abliva AB (publ)

Abliva AB (publ) engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine. The company is developing KL1333 that is in phase I clinical trials for the chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases; NV354, which is in the preparation for clinical trials for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency; and NeuroSTAT for traumatic brain injury.

