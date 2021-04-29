Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24-$2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.300-2.550 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.90.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.41. 570,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $541.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

