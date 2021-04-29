Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.300-2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24 billion-$2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $63.06.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.