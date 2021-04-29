Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.06

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.06 and last traded at $61.41, with a volume of 570064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.62.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $541.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,550,000 after buying an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2,841.9% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

