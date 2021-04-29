ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will post sales of $113.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.00 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $90.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $534.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $511.90 million to $545.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $661.42 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $803.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

ACAD opened at $20.77 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $718,408.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,782 shares of company stock worth $1,355,437. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 92,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,378 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.