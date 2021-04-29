Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%.

Shares of NYSE AKR traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,353. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.27, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

AKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,523 shares of company stock valued at $154,218. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.