Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.69

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,523 shares of company stock worth $154,218. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

