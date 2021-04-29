Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sets New 1-Year High at $293.28

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $293.28 and last traded at $292.54, with a volume of 1243329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $186.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.5% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 19.1% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 9,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 7.7% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 10.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

