Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 2.3% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $126,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,096,000 after acquiring an additional 303,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Insiders sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $290.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.18. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.94 and a fifty-two week high of $293.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

