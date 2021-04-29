Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,831.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,461. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.18. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $174.94 and a 12 month high of $293.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

