Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $290.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.18. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $174.94 and a 52 week high of $293.28. The company has a market cap of $184.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

