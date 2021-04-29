Accuray Incorporated Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Accuray in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.85 million. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Accuray in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accuray has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $455.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 2.06. Accuray has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,484.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accuray by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,647,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,890,000 after purchasing an additional 814,053 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,891,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,881,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,374,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 104,964 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.