Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.02

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.02 and traded as low as $2.91. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 118,731 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Acer Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

