Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.27

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.27 and traded as high as $11.35. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 56,786 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a market cap of $68.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

