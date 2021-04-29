ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

