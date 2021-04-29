ACM Research (ACMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. ACM Research has set its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, analysts expect ACM Research to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ACM Research stock opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.58 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $144.81.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ACMR. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.
ACM Research Company Profile
ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.
