ACM Research (ACMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. ACM Research has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, analysts expect ACM Research to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACM Research stock opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.58 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $144.81.

In related news, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,561. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACMR. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

