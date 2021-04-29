Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Position Lifted by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the quarter. Acme United makes up approximately 3.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 12.47% of Acme United worth $16,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acme United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Acme United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acme United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Acme United by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

ACU stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $157.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.27. Acme United Co. has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $48.31.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

In other Acme United news, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $95,871.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,162,381.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan H. Murphy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,530.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,508 shares of company stock worth $2,139,019. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

