ACoconut (AC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.92 Million

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $6.92 million and approximately $144,630.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.60 or 0.00004854 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00075503 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000104 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

