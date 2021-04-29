Actinium Market Cap Reaches $1.46 Million (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. Actinium has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $70,529.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0476 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Actinium has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000146 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000474 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,621,350 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

