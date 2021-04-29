Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $187.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $188.17.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

