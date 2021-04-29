AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.66. 117,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 299,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.