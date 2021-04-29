Acushnet (GOLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $420.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.82 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts expect Acushnet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

