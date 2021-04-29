Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.80 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,011.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,731.40 or 0.05152441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00476888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $874.43 or 0.01649496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.59 or 0.00761328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $276.70 or 0.00521964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00064379 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.41 or 0.00432756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004393 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.