Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 162.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 136,100 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,654,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.30.

APH opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.92. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

