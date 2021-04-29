AdaptHealth (AHCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AdaptHealth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AHCO stock opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of -505.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $41.58.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AHCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.05.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.