adbank Price Reaches $0.0059 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One adbank coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, adbank has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. adbank has a total market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $138,617.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00068229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00020583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00078097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.27 or 0.00825938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00098273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001671 BTC.

adbank Profile

ADB is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,270,789 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The official website for adbank is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.